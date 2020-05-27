Shelby Jean (Collins) Franklin
May 19, 1954 - May 23, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Shelby Jean (Collins) Franklin, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Reverend Jay Lauritsen will be officiating the services.
Shelby was born in Perry, GA on May 19, 1954 to the late Joe Brown Collins and Frances Louise (Sapp) Collins. She was a graduate of Northside High School. Shelby worked for several years with family dollar all around Middle Georgia. She enjoyed yard selling, shopping flea markets and just collecting odd and unique items. Shelby absolutely loved going to the beach. Her greatest joy came from her family. In addition to her parents, Shelby was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Collins.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter: Amanda Louise Bussell (Michael) of Hawkinsville, GA; son: Bradley Joe Franklin (Buffi) of Warner Robins, GA; grandchildren: Julie, Lance, Megan, Bradley, Jr., Brailynn and Braxton.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Shelby Jean (Collins) Franklin
May 19, 1954 - May 23, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Shelby Jean (Collins) Franklin, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Reverend Jay Lauritsen will be officiating the services.
Shelby was born in Perry, GA on May 19, 1954 to the late Joe Brown Collins and Frances Louise (Sapp) Collins. She was a graduate of Northside High School. Shelby worked for several years with family dollar all around Middle Georgia. She enjoyed yard selling, shopping flea markets and just collecting odd and unique items. Shelby absolutely loved going to the beach. Her greatest joy came from her family. In addition to her parents, Shelby was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Collins.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter: Amanda Louise Bussell (Michael) of Hawkinsville, GA; son: Bradley Joe Franklin (Buffi) of Warner Robins, GA; grandchildren: Julie, Lance, Megan, Bradley, Jr., Brailynn and Braxton.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Shelby Jean (Collins) Franklin
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.