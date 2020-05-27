Shelby Jean (Collins) Franklin
1954 - 2020
Shelby Jean (Collins) Franklin
May 19, 1954 - May 23, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Shelby Jean (Collins) Franklin, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Reverend Jay Lauritsen will be officiating the services.
Shelby was born in Perry, GA on May 19, 1954 to the late Joe Brown Collins and Frances Louise (Sapp) Collins. She was a graduate of Northside High School. Shelby worked for several years with family dollar all around Middle Georgia. She enjoyed yard selling, shopping flea markets and just collecting odd and unique items. Shelby absolutely loved going to the beach. Her greatest joy came from her family. In addition to her parents, Shelby was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Collins.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter: Amanda Louise Bussell (Michael) of Hawkinsville, GA; son: Bradley Joe Franklin (Buffi) of Warner Robins, GA; grandchildren: Julie, Lance, Megan, Bradley, Jr., Brailynn and Braxton.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
MAY
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Magnolia Park Cemetery
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
May 24, 2020
Shelby this is Randall Sapp you will be missed but never for got Love you
Randall Sapp
Family
