Shelia D. Howard
August 28, 1960 - May 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Shelia D. Howard was born in Macon to the parentage of Joseph, Jr. and Alice Maynard. She was a graduate of Central High School and worked at YKK as a machine operator. She was a member of Stinsonville Baptist Church and was a member of the Senior Choir.
She was preceded in death by her father, a sister, Sheri Maynard. Survivors include husband, Henry Howard; children, Shikera Payne, Jacoby Howard and Ahmaad Howard; mother, Alice Maynard; siblings, Larry (Gwen) Pennyman, Atlanta, GA, Victor (Connie) Maynard, Pamela Brown, Avis Felts, Tracy (Detra) Maynard, Susan Hill, Juliette, GA, Darrell (Tonya) Maynard; six grandchildren; mother-in-law, Dollie Howard; aunt, Fannie Maynard; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2020.