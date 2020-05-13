Shelia D. Howard
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelia D. Howard
August 28, 1960 - May 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Shelia D. Howard was born in Macon to the parentage of Joseph, Jr. and Alice Maynard. She was a graduate of Central High School and worked at YKK as a machine operator. She was a member of Stinsonville Baptist Church and was a member of the Senior Choir.
She was preceded in death by her father, a sister, Sheri Maynard. Survivors include husband, Henry Howard; children, Shikera Payne, Jacoby Howard and Ahmaad Howard; mother, Alice Maynard; siblings, Larry (Gwen) Pennyman, Atlanta, GA, Victor (Connie) Maynard, Pamela Brown, Avis Felts, Tracy (Detra) Maynard, Susan Hill, Juliette, GA, Darrell (Tonya) Maynard; six grandchildren; mother-in-law, Dollie Howard; aunt, Fannie Maynard; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service


View the online memorial for Shelia D. Howard


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David Sangster
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved