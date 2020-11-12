1/1
Shelia "Diane" Greenman
1947 - 2020
August 1, 1947 - November 10, 2020
Bonaire, Georgia - Shelia "Diane" Greenman, a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to anyone who shared her smile, received her angel's wings on November 10, 2020. Diane was born on August 1, 1947 in Athens, Georgia. She is one of nine children born to Geneva and Carlo Pierce, both deceased. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Warner Robins. She attended elementary school there, graduating from Warner Robins High School. Diane married in 1966 to Earl Ingram, deceased, and bore two children, a son and daughter. In 1974, she married George C. Greenman of Daytona Beach, Florida and bore one daughter. After her marriage, she worked for Edenfield Vending Co. which led to her receiving a position with the base restaurant on Robins Air Force Base. While there, she received many awards for her outstanding performance and eventually retired as assistant manager after 24 years of service. Diane was an active and loving person to everyone, especially her grandkids. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals each week for her family and loved ones. She was a long time member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church in Centerville.
Diane is survived by her sisters, Judy Bailey of Warner Robins, Twyla Hammond (Mike) of Cordele, and Peggy Arnold (Joe) in Hawkinsville; brothers, Larry Pierce (Sharon) of Sandy Springs, John Pierce of Warner Robins, and Chris Pierce (Keri) of Bonaire; daughters, Paige Shugart (Charlie), Teresa Burdine (Andrew) and stepdaughter, Kim Bell; son, Randy Ingram (Kimberly); 11 grandchildren, Dylan Ingram, Eve Ingram, Jacob Burdine, Lilly Burdine, Molly Ingram, Ridge Turner Ingram, Thomas Ingram, Ashley Cusick, Katharyn Bell, Kelly Frank, and Megan Horton; 10 great grandchildren, Abigail, Austin, Bella, Cameron, Carley, Brayden, Karlee, Mark, Memphis, and Wyatt. She was preceded in death by her twin sister and brother, Connie Howard and Ronnie Pierce and brother, Carl Wayne Pierce.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel at McCullough Funeral Home. An informal burial service will take place at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 11, 2020
Mike and I just found out from Nancy. I told Mike I am so glad we went and saw everyone in 2015. Our prayers are with you. We cannot attend because Mike has dementia and parkinson. Ann Greenman
Mike Greenman
Brother
