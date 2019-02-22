Shemar Deandrae Brooks
February 19, 2019
Macon, Ga- It is with great sadness that we announce the transition of Shemar Deandrae Brooks, age 22, from this earthly place to his eternal home. Shemar, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He is the son of Shameeka Ruth Brooks. He was an aspiring poet and an avid gamer. He leaves to celebrate his gentle heart his mother, Shameeka, his grandparents, Gloria Cisse and Carson Brooks, Sr, sister, Shakeyra and brother Sherod, aunts, uncles, niece, nephew, cousins, and friends. Memorial Service March 16, 2019. Location to be determined.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019