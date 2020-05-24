Baby it's still hard to believe this.
I miss hearing your voice and the times you calling me asking me what I cooked or bring you something to eat. We never forgot at the end of those calls to tell each other that we love one another. Each day I read those texts that we sent to each other and they bring joy to my heart. My heart still aches but I know that you are no longer in pain. You will never be forgotten and I will always love you.
Auntie Plum
Shemeka LaTonya Williams
October 6, 1978 - May 14, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Tuesday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery; 3969 Mercer University Dr, Macon GA 31204.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Shemeka LaTonya Williams
October 6, 1978 - May 14, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Tuesday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery; 3969 Mercer University Dr, Macon GA 31204.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Shemeka LaTonya Williams
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2020.