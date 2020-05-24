Shemeka LaTonya Williams
1978 - 2020
Shemeka LaTonya Williams
October 6, 1978 - May 14, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Tuesday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery; 3969 Mercer University Dr, Macon GA 31204.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Shemeka LaTonya Williams


Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 23, 2020
Baby it's still hard to believe this.
I miss hearing your voice and the times you calling me asking me what I cooked or bring you something to eat. We never forgot at the end of those calls to tell each other that we love one another. Each day I read those texts that we sent to each other and they bring joy to my heart. My heart still aches but I know that you are no longer in pain. You will never be forgotten and I will always love you.
Auntie Plum
DEBRA YARBER
Family
May 23, 2020
I Love You, Missing You, Rest in Peace. Auntie Faye❤❤❤
Brenda Booker
Family
May 23, 2020
I Love You Meka. My heart is broken. I'm trying so hard to realize that you are in a better place with a new body where there's no more pain nor worries. God needed a good cook so he called you home. Missing you so much and I can't wait to see you in my dreams. I will love you forever niece. RIP Auntie Faye❤❤❤
Brenda Booker
Family
May 23, 2020
I Love You Meka. My heart is broken. Words cannot express how I'm feeling right now. I'm trying to be strong and realize that you are in a better place with a new body, where there's no more pain nor worries. You fought a long battle, now you can rest in peace cause you deserve it and earned it. Missing you so much. God needed a good cook so he called you home. Can't wait to see you in my dreams. Love You Meka RIP Auntie Faye❤❤❤
Brenda Booker
Family
