Baby it's still hard to believe this.

I miss hearing your voice and the times you calling me asking me what I cooked or bring you something to eat. We never forgot at the end of those calls to tell each other that we love one another. Each day I read those texts that we sent to each other and they bring joy to my heart. My heart still aches but I know that you are no longer in pain. You will never be forgotten and I will always love you.

Auntie Plum

DEBRA YARBER

