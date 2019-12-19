Shemeka Latrice Evans
March 23, 1989 - December 15, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Visitation for family and friends of Ms. Shemeka Latrice Evans will be held December 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel (501 Elberta Road Warner Robins, GA).
Services will be December 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Resurrection Baptist Church (408 Northside Dr. Warner Robins, GA).
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019