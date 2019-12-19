Shemeka Latrice Evans (1989 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shemeka Latrice Evans.
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Road
Warner Robins, GA
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Resurrection Baptist Church
408 Northside Dr.
Warner Robins, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shemeka Latrice Evans
March 23, 1989 - December 15, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Visitation for family and friends of Ms. Shemeka Latrice Evans will be held December 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel (501 Elberta Road Warner Robins, GA).
Services will be December 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Resurrection Baptist Church (408 Northside Dr. Warner Robins, GA).
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Shemeka Latrice Evans
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.