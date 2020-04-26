Sherman Lawrence Elliott, Jr.
Jones County, Georgia- Sherman Lawrence Elliott, Jr., 60, of Luke Smith Road, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at a local hospital. Graveside services will be private and memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Elliott was born March 20, 1960, in Macon and had lived in Jones County most of his life. He was the son of the late Sherman Lawrence Elliott, Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Elliott. Mr. Elliott worked as a truck driver for Reames Concrete Company and was preceded in death by his wife: Sue Elliott.
Mr. Elliott is survived by his children: April McKinley (William) and Michael Abney (Kimberly); fiancé: Kathy Marsh and eleven grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020