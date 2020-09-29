1/1
Sherry Jean Hicks Reid
1950 - 2020
January 13, 1950 - September 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Sherry Jean Hicks Reid will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Hicks Family cemetery. We would like those attending to be present at 10:45 A.M. an observe social distancing with face masks.
Survivors: husband of more than 50 years, Charles T. Reid, Sr.; son, Charles T. Reid, Jr.; mother, Elizabeth Elouise Hicks; sister, Carolyn Glover; brothers, Calvin Coolidge Hicks, Jr. and David Leonardo (Goldie) Hicks; loving aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
