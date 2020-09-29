Sherry Jean Hicks Reid
January 13, 1950 - September 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Sherry Jean Hicks Reid will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Hicks Family cemetery. We would like those attending to be present at 10:45 A.M. an observe social distancing with face masks.
Survivors: husband of more than 50 years, Charles T. Reid, Sr.; son, Charles T. Reid, Jr.; mother, Elizabeth Elouise Hicks; sister, Carolyn Glover; brothers, Calvin Coolidge Hicks, Jr. and David Leonardo (Goldie) Hicks; loving aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Hutchings Service View the online memorial for Sherry Jean Hicks Reid