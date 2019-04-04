Sherryl Lynn Barfoot
December 6, 1957 - March 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Sherryl Lynn Barfoot passed away on March 27, 2019.
Sherryl was the daughter of Aaron Marshall and Dorothy Jean Marshall.
Sherryl was survived by her daughters: Holley Paige Wells and Chrissy Michele Gay; two granddaughters: Kayley Ann Nicole Line and Kerilynn Kimbrough; great-grandbaby, Evelynn Kimbrough; and sister Linda Edwards.
There will be a service held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00PM. Family and friends may call Holly Wells at 762-235-8801 to get service details.
Hart's Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019