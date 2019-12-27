|
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Visitation
Following Services
Northminster Presbyterian Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
Dr. Sherwood Forrest Ebey
March 7,1932 - December 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Dr. Sherwood Forrest Ebey, 87, of Macon, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3:00PM with the Reverend Ralph Hawkins officiating at Northminster Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hart's at the Cupola from 4:00PM until 6:00PM, as well as, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, P.O. Box 749, Macon, GA 31202.
Sherwood was a 1954 graduate of Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. He earned a PhD in mathematics in 1959 from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He taught at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia from 1962 to 1968. Sherwood and his wife, Jane, moved to Sewanee, Tennessee in 1968, where he was a professor for 32 years at the University of the South. He also served as the first Director of the Center for Teaching. He retired from the university in 2000. In 2015, Sherwood and Jane moved to Carlyle Place retirement community in Macon, Georgia.
Sherwood's Christian faith was very important to him. He was a long-time Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader, and Elder in the Presbyterian Church. In retirement, he studied and became a Commissioned Lay Pastor of the Presbyterian Church USA and led the Presbyterian Campus Ministry at the University of the South for many years. Most recently, he was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church.
Sherwood and Jane enjoyed traveling, visiting Sweden, Iceland, the Canadian Rockies, South Africa, and China, among other places. He loved reading, hiking, and listening to classical music. Sherwood followed the news by reading the New York Times and listening to National Public Radio. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Sherwood was born in Pontiac, Michigan in March 7, 1932. Sherwood is preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius Abraham and Grace Irene Ensminger Ebey.
Sherwood is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Ethel Lindquist Ebey; children, Lois Ruth Ebey (Rod Whyte) of Macon, Karen Ebey-Tessendorf (Harold) of Macon, Martha S. Lee (Dian Li) of Tucson, Arizona, and Peter Sherwood Ebey (Ruth Skoug) of Los Alamos, New Mexico; grandchildren, Leon (Yeongju), Nicholas, Claire, Matthew, Gretis, Reia, Karin and Sonja; sister, Evonne Estella Ebey Short (Harry) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 17, 2020
