Sheryl Sangster
09/30/1971 - 05/18/2019
DRY BRANCH, GA- Sheryl Ann Turner Sangster, 47, of Reed Clark Rd., passed away Saturday in Macon.
Services will be held Saturday May 25, 2019 at 6:30PM in the Chapel of Reece Funeral Home. Rev. Charles Carter will officiate.
Mrs. Sangster was born in Reynolds, Georgia the daughter of the late Samuel Turner, Sr. and Frances Sarah Singleton Paxton. She was preceded in death by her brother Glenn Turner and her sister Regina Turner. Sheryl was a graduate of Northeast High School. She was a Homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, David Sangster, Jr. Sons, William (Kim) Jackson, Jr., and David (Brittany) Sangster, III. Daughter, Paige Sangster. Brothers, Tony (Pam) Singleton, and Sam (Kayla) Turner, Jr. Sister Beverly (Jimmy) Jordan. Step Father, Otis Paxton. Grandchildren. David Sangster IV, Lee Jackson III, and Isabella Sangster.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019