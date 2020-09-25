Sheryline Scott
Haddock, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Sheryline Scott will be held 10 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Beulah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Warner Robins, GA. Ms. Scott, 55, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Survivors includes her companion, Robert Hart; children, Willie (Maria) Hammonds, Jr. and Julia Scott; two sister; three brothers; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6 PM until 7 PM ONLY.
