Shirley Ann Anthony Haynes
January 26, 1948 - March 16, 2020
Macon , GA- Services for Ms. Shirley Ann Anthony Haynes will be held at 12 PM Saturday March 21, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel 3969 Mercer University Drive with interment immediately following the service. She will lie in state from 10:30 AM until 12 noon in the Mausoleum Chapel.
The funeral procession will leave at 11:00 AM from 4773 West Oak Court, Macon, GA.
Ms. Haynes joined St. Luke Baptist Church at an early age and considered it her church home until she moved away from the area. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020