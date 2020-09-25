Shirley Ann Brown
Macon, GA- Shirley Ann Brown, 62, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Services will be private.
Survivors includes her children, Dewayne Brown, Antonio Brown and Allantarvis (Roshanda) Brown; sisters, Kathy Booze and Barbara (Raymond) Battle; brother, Henry E. (Sheree) Balkcom; a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; family and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
