Mrs. Shirley Ann Hurst Akin
August 6, 1943 - February 13,2020
Fayetteville, GA- Mrs. Shirley Ann Hurst Akin, age 76, of Griffin, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 1943 at the Hope Center in Fayetteville, Ga.
Mrs. Akin was born on August 6, 1943 in South Bend, ID. She was the daughter of the late Stuart L. and Ruth F. Hurst. Shirley grew up in Macon, Ga. and was a Graduate of the University of Georgia. She was a retired educator for the Spalding County School System where she worked as a Guidance Counselor. Mrs. Akin was a member of the First United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Akin and sister, Donna Hurst Jones.
Survivors include her nephews and their spouses, Elvin (Butch) Jones Jr. and Michael of Charleston, S.C. and Lee Jones and Tracie of North Augusta, S.C.; great niece, Kaylee Jones of Aiken, S.C.; cousins, Shelda Hurst and Randy Covington of Camilla, Ga., Brenda Hurst and Tom Pollack of Albany, GA. , and Kathryn Dirks Kent of Excelsior, MN.
Private family graveside funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Ann Hurst Akin will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Macon Memorial Park.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Rd. in Griffin is assisting with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mrs. Shirley Ann Hurst Akin
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020