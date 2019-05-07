Shirley Ann Scarbary
May 8, 1934 - May 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Shirely Ann Scarbary, 84, passed away on Monday, May 06, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Lance Merritt officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donor's favorite charity.
Shirley was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Morris Lee Tucker, Sr. and Luna Rice Tucker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis T. Scarbary, Jr., son, Lynn Scarbary, brother, Morris Tucker, Jr. and sister, Frances Hutto. She attended A.L. Miller High School. Shirley was retired from Keebler Company after thirty three years of service. She was a devoted and loving, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her sons; Otis (Donna) Scarbary, Kenneth (Debbie) Scarbary, Wayne (Leslie) Scarbary all of Macon, grandchildren, Mandy Scarbary (Dave) Chow, Dawn Williams, Bryan (Liz) Scarbary, Derek Scarbary, Deana (Merlin) Pepple, Becky Scarbary, and Christina Scarbary, six great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on May 7, 2019