Shirley Ann Visage Vinson
05/10/1937 - 06/04/2020
Macon, GA- Shirley Ann Visage Vinson, 83, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. A private graveside service was held in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Born in Roberta to the late Charlie Frank Visage and Bessie Mae Bray Visage, Mrs. Vinson was retired from civil service at Robins Air Force Base and member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 345.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela McManus (Albert) of Macon, and Kimberly Grogan (Ty) of Bonaire; grandsons, Albert "Miles" McManus of Macon and Tyson Bradley Grogan of Bonaire; and a sister, Patricia Davenport of Haddock. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Marvin Vinson, and a sister, Diana Fulford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 9, 2020.