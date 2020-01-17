|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
MSgt. Shirley Annette Glaze, USAF (Ret.)
April 13, 1947 - January 15, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- MSgt. Shirley Annette Glaze of Warner Robins, Georgia passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by loving family and friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Shirley was born in Coffee Springs, Alabama on April 13, 1947 to the late Howard J. Weeks and Evelyn Rials Curto. She was a proud 26-year veteran of the United States Air Force where she served in Desert Storm; she retired having attained the rank of Master Sergeant. Shirley toured many countries during her military career including Saudi Arabia, England, Germany, Hungary and Korea.
In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, June Weeks; her daughter, Sharon Golden; her brothers, David Curto, Randy Weeks, and James Weeks, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Ella Rials of Coffee Springs, Alabama; paternal grandparents, Benjamin and Emma Weeks of Crestview, Florida; and nephew, Christopher Weeks.
Shirley is survived by her granddaughters, Skylar and Chance Golden; sister, Sheila Wyatt of Warner Robins; brother, Kenneth Curto (Kristie) of Senoia, Georgia; nieces, Sonya Crump, Amanda Tallman (Tony), Stephanie Darnell (Charles), and Jessica Dover; nephews, Andrew Crump (Jessica), Aaron Killingbeck (Ashley), and James Weeks (Rebecca); great-nieces, Shelby Love, Jennalynne Crump, Autumn Tallman, Sophie and Charlotte Darnell, and Kayla Colquitte; great-nephews, Ethean Pope, Austyn and Jayce Crump, and Cody Dover; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A special 'thank you' goes to her Aunt Sara Quiller (Roy) of Prattville, Alabama, for always being there for her and all of us in good times and bad.
The family will receive friends at McCullough Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at McCullough Funeral Home. At the family's request, burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Shirley to Heartland Hospice, 5400 Riverside Dr., Ste 200, Macon, GA 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020
