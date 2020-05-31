Shirley Cain Anderson
Macon, Georgia- Shirley Cain Anderson, 90, of Zebulon Road, entered into eternal rest, Friday, May 29, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Macon.
A life long resident of Macon, Mrs. Anderson was born November 7, 1929, to the late C.S. Cain and Martha Virginia Jones Cain. She was retired as a manager for SouthernBell and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Mrs. Anderson was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a member of the Red Hat Society. She along with her husband were also a members of the Carlyle Place Founder's Club. Mrs. Anderson volunteered her time when able to many charities around middle Georgia and enjoyed gardening, classical music and cooking along side her loving late husband of sixty-five years: Jack Anderson. Together, they had a favorite saying: "Sorrow is not forever, but Love is" Also preceding her in death were a sister: Carole Garrett and a brother: Ronnie Cain.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by her nieces and nephews: Bess Berg (Bob), Debbie Massengale (Ronnie), Rickey Garrett (Deb), Monty Garrett (Tanya), Pat Garrett, Andy Cain (Beth), Chris Cain, Allen Cain, Tonya Cain and Aleshia Cain.
Also, her family will always be thankful for the loved shown to Mrs Anderson by her "adopted" family, Dr. Doug Erickson, Tonya Clark and their daughters: Coriene, Natalie and Jocelyn and Gloria Tidwell.
A special "thank you" to the friends and staff at Carlyle Place for the care, comfort and fellowship given to Mrs. Anderson during her stay.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church, 753 College Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or to PinePointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs Anderson. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
View the online memorial for Shirley Cain Anderson
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.