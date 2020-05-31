Shirley Cain Anderson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Cain Anderson
Macon, Georgia- Shirley Cain Anderson, 90, of Zebulon Road, entered into eternal rest, Friday, May 29, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Macon.
A life long resident of Macon, Mrs. Anderson was born November 7, 1929, to the late C.S. Cain and Martha Virginia Jones Cain. She was retired as a manager for SouthernBell and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Mrs. Anderson was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a member of the Red Hat Society. She along with her husband were also a members of the Carlyle Place Founder's Club. Mrs. Anderson volunteered her time when able to many charities around middle Georgia and enjoyed gardening, classical music and cooking along side her loving late husband of sixty-five years: Jack Anderson. Together, they had a favorite saying: "Sorrow is not forever, but Love is" Also preceding her in death were a sister: Carole Garrett and a brother: Ronnie Cain.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by her nieces and nephews: Bess Berg (Bob), Debbie Massengale (Ronnie), Rickey Garrett (Deb), Monty Garrett (Tanya), Pat Garrett, Andy Cain (Beth), Chris Cain, Allen Cain, Tonya Cain and Aleshia Cain.
Also, her family will always be thankful for the loved shown to Mrs Anderson by her "adopted" family, Dr. Doug Erickson, Tonya Clark and their daughters: Coriene, Natalie and Jocelyn and Gloria Tidwell.
A special "thank you" to the friends and staff at Carlyle Place for the care, comfort and fellowship given to Mrs. Anderson during her stay.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church, 753 College Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or to PinePointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs Anderson. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.


View the online memorial for Shirley Cain Anderson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-1311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved