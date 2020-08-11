Shirley Dare Nowell Green
October 3, 1939 - August 8, 2020
Gray, GA- Shirley Dare Nowell Green, 80, of Gray, went home to be with our Lord August 8, 2020. Services will be at Hart's Jones County Chapel, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM with the Elder Daniel Bryant officiating. Graveside services will follow at Sardis Cemetery with the Elder Daniel Bryant, Robby Kerr, Chaplain of Heartland Hospice officiating. A visitation will be Monday night, August 10, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Hart's Jones County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Grace PBC c/o Bryan Parish, 5872 Sardis Church Rd., Macon, GA 31216.
Shirley was born October 3, 1939 to the late L. Francis Sr. and Willie Lee O'Neal Nowell. Shirley's mother passed away when she was the young age of six. She grew up in Macon and was a graduate of A.L. Miller High School, class of 1957. Shirley was a cherished homemaker, a floral designer and owner of the former GreenHouse Florist and Gifts in Gray. She was an Emeritus member of the Pilot Club of Jones County, serving as President from 1995-1996, She was a longtime member of Sardis Primitive Baptist Church and a charter member of Grace Primitive Baptist Church in Macon, GA.
She is survived by her daughter, Leanne Holloway of Gray; grandchildren, Julie Holloway of Gray, Stephen Holloway of Gray, Michael Holloway of Milledgeville, GA; great-grandchildren, Zachary Allan Holloway, and Dylan Lee Holloway of Gray; brothers, L. Francis Nowell, Jr. (Regina) of Macon, Tommie H. Nowell (Lynn) of Sevierville, TN. and Tracy A. Nowell (Gail) of Macon.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Allan Kay Green; her parents, Willie Lee O'Neal Nowell and L. Francis Sr. and Margaret Hunt Nowell.
The family would like to thank Charlotte, LaChelle, and Robby of Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion during Shirley's time at home.
