1/
Shirley Elizabeth "Liz" Smith
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Elizabeth "Liz" Smith
GRAY, Georgia- Gray: Shirley Elizabeth "Liz" Smith of 211 Candler Road, went to her heavenly home, September 25th, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 107 Salem Church Road, Cochran, GA 31014 at 11 AM., with the Rev. Wesley Bridgers officiating.
Shirley Smith was born June 5th, 1944 in Cochran, Georgia to the late Rev. Idus T. Smith and Laura Ann Nobles Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Tucker, sister; Margaret Katherine, brother; Thomas E. Smith.
She was a retired office manager for Bibb Tool and was a member at New Seasons Worship Center. She volunteered at East View Nursing Home and the New Seasons Worship Center food bank was her passion.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her son: Wesley (Candace) Bridgers, sisters: Gloria White Ennis, Juanita (Larry) Hall, Annie Mae White, brother: Idus David Smith (Cheryl). grandchildren: Lacey Hancock, Sarah Hancock, Tyler (Anna) Bridgers and Hannah Bridgers, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory has charge of arrangements. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.


View the online memorial for Shirley Elizabeth "Liz" Smith



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Salem Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved