Shirley Elizabeth "Liz" Smith
GRAY, Georgia- Gray: Shirley Elizabeth "Liz" Smith of 211 Candler Road, went to her heavenly home, September 25th, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 107 Salem Church Road, Cochran, GA 31014 at 11 AM., with the Rev. Wesley Bridgers officiating.
Shirley Smith was born June 5th, 1944 in Cochran, Georgia to the late Rev. Idus T. Smith and Laura Ann Nobles Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Tucker, sister; Margaret Katherine, brother; Thomas E. Smith.
She was a retired office manager for Bibb Tool and was a member at New Seasons Worship Center. She volunteered at East View Nursing Home and the New Seasons Worship Center food bank was her passion.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her son: Wesley (Candace) Bridgers, sisters: Gloria White Ennis, Juanita (Larry) Hall, Annie Mae White, brother: Idus David Smith (Cheryl). grandchildren: Lacey Hancock, Sarah Hancock, Tyler (Anna) Bridgers and Hannah Bridgers, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory has charge of arrangements. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com
. View the online memorial for Shirley Elizabeth "Liz" Smith