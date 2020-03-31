Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Epps Adams. View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-7417 Graveside service Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Epps Adams

September 1, 1934 - March 29, 2020

Macon, GA- Shirley Epps, longtime Macon resident, moved to Macon with her parents, Nell Jones and Robert Glenn Epps, from Montgomery, Alabama in 1940. Shirley attended Macon public schools, graduated from A. L. Miller High School in 1952, and attended Mercer University.

After her divorce from her children's father, she raised them as a single mom while working full time for the law firm, Adams, Hemingway and Hemingway where she worked until retirement.

A self-avowed "beach bum," Shirley purchased her first home, in 1977, on St. Simons Island, an East Beach residence she considered her second home. After her marriage to Charles F. Adams in 1978, the two of them spent as much time at the coast as they did in Macon. After his death in November, 2000, Shirley continued to be a part time resident of St. Simons where she enjoyed a reputation as an accomplished bridge player, shopping in the village and staying on the beach from sun-up to sundown.

After selling her beloved beach house in 2017, Shirley spent the last several years surrounded by new and old friends at Brookstone Townhomes in Macon where her neighbors considered her and her dog, Lady Bug, an integral part of their lives. In addition to her many friends, Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sandra ("Cissy") Joanis of Stockbridge, GA, her son, William Glenn Joanis, of Macon, one granddaughter, two great-grandchildren and her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Jackie Epps. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Charles F. Adams.

The family suggests memorial donations to All About Animals Rescue in Macon (

