Obituary Guest Book View Sign



May 28, 1954 - March 19, 2019

Macon, Georgia- Shirley passed away at Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon. She was born in Athens, Tennessee, to the late William Earl Layman, Sr., and Mary Juanita Martin Layman. She was also preceded in death by a son, John Carlos Hood; a niece, Maranda Cranshaw Masters; and a brother-in-law, Ron Argo.

Surviving are her son, Isaac Earl Hood of Trion; her siblings, Sylvia Cook (Bob) of High Point, NC; Shelya Thacker (Ron) of Westminster, SC; Sher Argo of Warner Robins; Earl Layman, Jr., (Donna) of Perry; Susan Layman of Ft. Valley; and Saundra Layman of Ft. Valley.

Shirley also leaves nieces and nephews: Jessica Cook Dunning (Troy), Heather Cook Woodard (Rodd), Dimetra Queen Nowell (Michael), Tara Thacker Correll (Jeff), Josh Layman (Crystal), Jason Layman, Joel Layman and Janna Layman. In addition, there are several great-nephews and great-nieces.

Shirley retired from Aero Corp Macon, Inc., due to health issues several years ago. She resided at Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation in Macon for the past 15 months. The family thanks and appreciates the staff at Bolingreen for Shirley's care.

A private service will be held Saturday, March 30. If you plan to attend, please contact Saundra at 478-918-3191.





View the online memorial for Shirley COOK



Shirley Dove Layman HoodMay 28, 1954 - March 19, 2019Macon, Georgia- Shirley passed away at Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon. She was born in Athens, Tennessee, to the late William Earl Layman, Sr., and Mary Juanita Martin Layman. She was also preceded in death by a son, John Carlos Hood; a niece, Maranda Cranshaw Masters; and a brother-in-law, Ron Argo.Surviving are her son, Isaac Earl Hood of Trion; her siblings, Sylvia Cook (Bob) of High Point, NC; Shelya Thacker (Ron) of Westminster, SC; Sher Argo of Warner Robins; Earl Layman, Jr., (Donna) of Perry; Susan Layman of Ft. Valley; and Saundra Layman of Ft. Valley.Shirley also leaves nieces and nephews: Jessica Cook Dunning (Troy), Heather Cook Woodard (Rodd), Dimetra Queen Nowell (Michael), Tara Thacker Correll (Jeff), Josh Layman (Crystal), Jason Layman, Joel Layman and Janna Layman. In addition, there are several great-nephews and great-nieces.Shirley retired from Aero Corp Macon, Inc., due to health issues several years ago. She resided at Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation in Macon for the past 15 months. The family thanks and appreciates the staff at Bolingreen for Shirley's care.A private service will be held Saturday, March 30. If you plan to attend, please contact Saundra at 478-918-3191. Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close