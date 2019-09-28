Shirley Huskey
December 10, 1932 - September 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Shirley Shelton Huskey, 86, of Macon, died Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Mrs. Huskey was a native of Hamlet, North Carolina, to Davis and Lucy (McDonald) Shelton, but had lived in Macon since 1984. She was a graduate of Hamlet High School and the Pan American Secretarial School in Richmond, Virginia.
She was preceded in death in 2003 by her husband of 48 years, James A. Huskey, and her siblings Bill, Carolyn, Coleman, and Jimmy. She is survived by her children, Jo Huskey, and Will Huskey, all of Macon; Dave Huskey (Deborah) of Plano, Texas, and Julie Huskey (John Kraus) of Nashville; sister, Jeane Gregory of Colonial Heights, Virginia; granddaughters, Canice Favorite (Paul) of Roswell and Rachel Huskey of Oklahoma City; great-grandson, Paul Favorite; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was a member of the Cherry Blossom Lions Club, where she often served as newsletter editor, and she was employed for a number of years by the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia. Mrs. Huskey was a voracious reader, and she especially enjoyed historical fiction.
At her request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation (https://lionslighthouse.org/) or to one's favorite public library.
To express condolences, please visit hartsmort.com.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019