Shirley Kendall Henderson
January 1, 1946 - September 3, 2019
Forsyth, Georgia- Homegoing services for Shirley K. Henderson will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Road, Forsyth, GA. Burial in Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Survival include daughter Dr. Sherrell D'Edna Henderson; brother Robert Kendall of Washington DC; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7th from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Freeman in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Shirley Kendall Henderson
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 7, 2019