Shirley Kendall Henderson (1946 - 2019)
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - John Vaughn
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - James W. & Arnita T. Beavers
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA
31029-1704
(478)-994-6483
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Maynard Baptist Church
1195 Juliette Road
Forsyth, GA
Shirley Kendall Henderson
January 1, 1946 - September 3, 2019
Forsyth, Georgia- Homegoing services for Shirley K. Henderson will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Road, Forsyth, GA. Burial in Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Survival include daughter Dr. Sherrell D'Edna Henderson; brother Robert Kendall of Washington DC; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7th from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Freeman in charge of arrangements.


