Shirley Louise RoweAugust 3, 1943 - May 15, 2020Byron, Georgia- Shirley Louise Brown Rowe, 76, of Byron, Georgia passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. A private family graveside will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in New Elim Baptist Church Cemetery, Macon. Pastor Jeremy Singletary will officiate.Born in Macon, she was the daughter of the late Raburne C. Brown and Addie Laverne Anderson Brown. She was the widow of Larry Wyman Rowe. She was a member of New Elim Baptist Church and was a homemaker.She is survived by her children, Cheryl Rowe and Raymond Rowe; Sister, Lavera "Peggy" McGlon(Earl).Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.