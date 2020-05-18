Shirley Louise Rowe
August 3, 1943 - May 15, 2020
Byron, Georgia- Shirley Louise Brown Rowe, 76, of Byron, Georgia passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. A private family graveside will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in New Elim Baptist Church Cemetery, Macon. Pastor Jeremy Singletary will officiate.
Born in Macon, she was the daughter of the late Raburne C. Brown and Addie Laverne Anderson Brown. She was the widow of Larry Wyman Rowe. She was a member of New Elim Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Rowe and Raymond Rowe; Sister, Lavera "Peggy" McGlon(Earl).
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Shirley Louise Rowe
August 3, 1943 - May 15, 2020
Byron, Georgia- Shirley Louise Brown Rowe, 76, of Byron, Georgia passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. A private family graveside will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in New Elim Baptist Church Cemetery, Macon. Pastor Jeremy Singletary will officiate.
Born in Macon, she was the daughter of the late Raburne C. Brown and Addie Laverne Anderson Brown. She was the widow of Larry Wyman Rowe. She was a member of New Elim Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Rowe and Raymond Rowe; Sister, Lavera "Peggy" McGlon(Earl).
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Shirley Louise Rowe
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 18, 2020.