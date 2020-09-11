1/1
Shirley Maddox Gilder
1946 - 2020
Shirley Maddox Gilder
October 8, 1946 - September 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Shirley Maddox Gilder, 73, of Macon, Georgia passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long and courageous fight with Cholangiocarcinoma Cancer. Born to Oscar and Laura Maddox, Mrs. Gilder grew up in Macon, Georgia. She attended and graduated from the Jones County School System. After marrying Harold, she lived her life as a homemaker. She never met a stranger and served on many committees throughout the years. Her hobbies included fishing, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. When her health allowed, she had a passion of visiting and providing care packages to local nursing home residents.
Mrs. Gilder was predeceased in death by her parents Oscar and Laura Maddox, sister Joan Williams, and nephew Richard "Ricky" Hopper. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Harold Gilder of Macon, a daughter Angie (Mike) Wilson of Macon, and a granddaughter who was the light of her life, Callie Marie Wilson of Dublin. She is also survived by three sisters Jean (Charlie) Tuck of Monticello, Juanita Hopper of Fort Valley, Emelie (James) Lord of Macon. In addition, she is survived by two great nieces whom she loved and considered a part of her immediate family. Candy (Dallas) Smith and Christi Prince along their children Mabry, Maggie, Jackson, Addie and Gracie. Mrs. Gilder also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews to forever cherish her memory.
Simply Cremation of Middle Georgia has been entrusted with services. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church benevolence fund c/o Stone Creek Baptist Church 1808, P.O. Box 8, Dry Branch, GA 31020.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 11, 2020.
