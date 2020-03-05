Shirley Mae James
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Shirley Mae James will be held 11 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Father Bill McIntyre will officiate. Mrs. James, 77, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Preceded in death by son, Lenton Charles James, Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Lenton "Pete" James; son, George DeShazier; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 309 Shady Plaza Court.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020