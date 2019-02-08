Shirley "Poochie Mae" Mickens
June 24, 1952 - February 4, 2019
Macon, GA,- Funeral service will be held Saturday Feb. 9, 2019 at Calvary Hill Baptist Church in Irwinton at 2pm. Interment will follow in the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Jeffersonville.
Public viewing will be held Friday from 1pm - 7pm.
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home of Jeffersonville is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Shirley "Poochie Mae" Mickens
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
181 N Church St
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-2312
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 8, 2019