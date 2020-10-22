Shirley Rice
November 28, 1944 - October 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Shirley Rice, 75, of Hoschton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Graveside services will be Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Glen Haven Cemetery with Pastor Craig Walden officiating. Flowers will be accepted.
Shirley was born in Macon, GA and graduated from McEvoy High School in the Class of 1962. She was retired from SoftChoice Corporation as a Sales Representative. She was a loving mother and grandmother, affectionately known as "MoMo", who loved to paint and was a beautiful artist. In her later years, Shirley was very active in The Singles Club of Village at Deaton Creek in Hoschton and loved gardening and spending time working in her yard.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Lola Rogers, and her brother, Danny Rogers. She is survived by her daughter, Angela (Mike) Land; Son, Greg (Kim) Adams; Brother, Cleve (Janna') Rogers; grandchildren, Ashley Land, Kevin Land, and Chris "TO" Adams.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Shirley Rice