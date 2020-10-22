1/1
Shirley Rice
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Rice
November 28, 1944 - October 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Shirley Rice, 75, of Hoschton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Graveside services will be Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Glen Haven Cemetery with Pastor Craig Walden officiating. Flowers will be accepted.
Shirley was born in Macon, GA and graduated from McEvoy High School in the Class of 1962. She was retired from SoftChoice Corporation as a Sales Representative. She was a loving mother and grandmother, affectionately known as "MoMo", who loved to paint and was a beautiful artist. In her later years, Shirley was very active in The Singles Club of Village at Deaton Creek in Hoschton and loved gardening and spending time working in her yard.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Lola Rogers, and her brother, Danny Rogers. She is survived by her daughter, Angela (Mike) Land; Son, Greg (Kim) Adams; Brother, Cleve (Janna') Rogers; grandchildren, Ashley Land, Kevin Land, and Chris "TO" Adams.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Shirley Rice



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved