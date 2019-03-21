Mrs. Shirley Scoggins
August 22, 1935 - March 17, 2019
Opelika, Alabama- Shirley Ann Chestnut Scoggins, 83, of Opelika, Alabama, was united with her Lord and Savior on March 7, 2019. Shirley grew up in Atlanta, Georgia where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Richard Scoggins. She and Richard moved to Macon, Georgia in 1966 where they lived for 39 years. She served as the Secretary of Evangelism at Vineville Baptist Church in Macon From 1974-1981 and led 21 mission trips and numerous summertime Bible schools. She later served as a secretary at Mercer University School of Medicine and then Wesleyan College in Macon. After moving to Opelika in 2005 she became actively involved at First Baptist Church of Opelika where her son Steve was pastor. Shirley loved Jesus and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and a loving friend to many.
She is survived by her sons: Steve (Karen) Scoggins, Tim (Sabine) Scoggins, and daughter Melissa (Mark) Gatlin, as well as fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Opelika, Alabama.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
