Shirley T. Gordon (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Obituary
Shirley T. Gordon
Macon, Ga- Ms. Shirley T. Gordon was born on June 22, 1940 and departed her life on November 14, 2019. She were a member of the Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church and she retired from Krystal after 25 years of services.
She leaves to mourn, her son and daughter Willie (Linda) and Juanita Gordon.
The family can be contacted at 105 Willoughby Pl., Macon, GA or via phone at 478-342-0417. There will be Graveside service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2019
