Shirley Virginia (Price) Rowland
March 28, 1936 - April 23, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Shirley Virginia (Price) Rowland, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Carrollton, GA. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, friends of Mrs. Rowland will be able to drop in for viewing and to pay respects at the funeral home on Monday, April 27, 2020, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. The process for this, however, will be that no more than 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and social distance will be maintained. A private funeral service for family only will be held on Tuesday at 2:30 pm at Perry Memorial Gardens with Reverend Andy Cook officiating. For those wishing to attend via live streaming, please visit Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/burpeescott/live/.
Shirley was born on March 28, 1936 in Johnson County, GA to the late Ulyss Eli Price and Bessi Will Lindsey. She was a retired civil servant from Robins Air Force Base. Shirley faithfully served and worshipped her Lord at Shirley Hills Baptist Church. She was a member of the Newcomers Club of Warner Robins. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her step-father: William Andrew Perry; brothers: Truett Perry, Hubert Perry and Billy Perry; sister: Elizabeth Killingsworth Herringdine.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Ronald Roy Rowland; daughters: Rhonda Sapp Buck (Brian), Wanda Rowland and Natalie Soles; grandchildren: Taylor Sapp, Sean Sapp, Brian Soles, Kyle Soles, Joel Buck and Shawn Buck; sisters: Sara Martin, Margaret Crawford, Jean House and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020