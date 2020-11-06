1/1
Shirley Wallace Oglesby
1943 - 2020
January 25, 1943 - November 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Shirley Wallace Oglesby, 77, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Cupola with the Reverend Grady Mimbs officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, Georgia.
Daughter of the late Harmon and Fannie Brandon Wallace, Mrs. Oglesby retired from Robins Air Force Base. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John David Oglesby.
Mrs. Oglesby's memory will forever be treasured by her children, David Brandon Oglesby (Shawn) of Sugar Hill, Georgia and Amy Oglesby Self (Shane) of Macon; grandchildren, Dalton and Colby Self, Ava and Aaron Oglesby; sister, Jewell Mimbs of Gray, Georgia; and brother, Robert Wallace (Gay) of Jackson, Georgia.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chapel of the Cupola
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
