Shirley Washington McElroy
December 20, 1948 - December 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Shirley Washington McElroy will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. McElroy was a long-time member of Lizzie Chapel serving on the Usher Board.
Survivors: sisters, Autherine Howell, Bernice Reeves, Bettye Rogers, Barbara Parham; brothers, Ernest (Martha) Washington, Jr., Jesse Washington, Sr., and Joseph Reeves; nephew, Marcus Washington; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family contact: 3933 Log Cabin Dr.
Hutchings Service.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020