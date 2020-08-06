Shirley Williams TaylorMay 18, 1940 - July 22, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Shirley Williams Taylor were held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park.Shirley joined Bell's Temple A.O.H at an early age and later joined Temple of Christ P.H.C. Shirley Taylor served the Church Youth and the Mission Department and she served the community through the Department of Family and Children Services. She also received a Bible College degree. Shirley retired from the Medical Center of Central Georgia in 2000 after 32 years of service.Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William Taylor, and three sisters, Evelyn Williams, Kelly Bailey and Doris Phelts.Shirley Taylor leaves to cherish her memory: her beloved son, Prince Deshun Cleveland of Macon; Breonna Macklin-May of Macon; brother, Samuel L. Williams of Macon; sisters, Goldie Moore, Geraldine Williams and Annie Ruth (Frankie) Cleveland; brother-in-law, James Murphy; and a host of family and friends that will miss her dearly.Hutchings Service.