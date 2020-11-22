1/1
Shirley Yates Morris
1935 - 2020
August 8, 1935 - November 20, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Shirley Morris, 85, joined her beloved husband and heavenly father on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Shirley was born on August 8, 1935 in Woodland, Alabama to the late Norman and Eunice Cofield Yates. A graduate of Woodland High school, Shirley graduated from West Georgia College before moving to Warner Robins in 1955. She dedicated many years to Robins Air Force Base prior to her retirement. Shirley loved to cook and bake for her family and the time spent with her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Neal Morris, Jr.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her devoted brother, N.L. Yates (Gail) of Dublin; nieces and nephews; Connie Sissons (Danny), Lila Williams (Eddie), Dr. Lee Yates (Andrea), Todd Yates, Allison Clark (Sean) and Amanda Smith (Jason).
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a graveside service following at 12:00 p.m. at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
NOV
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Magnolia Park Cemetery
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
