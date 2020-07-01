Shonta M. Fuller
Shonta M. Fuller
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Shonta M. Fuller will be held at 2 PM today, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Beyond the Walls Cemetery. Pastor K. C. Jones will officiate. Ms. Fuller, 46, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Survivors includes her three children, Zillah Curry, Zoria Curry and Zi-Yun Curry; grandson, Kayson Curry; five sisters; three brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Shonta M. Fuller


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Beyond the Walls Cemetery
June 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Lowe
