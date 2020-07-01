Shonta M. Fuller
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Shonta M. Fuller will be held at 2 PM today, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Beyond the Walls Cemetery. Pastor K. C. Jones will officiate. Ms. Fuller, 46, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Survivors includes her three children, Zillah Curry, Zoria Curry and Zi-Yun Curry; grandson, Kayson Curry; five sisters; three brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2020.