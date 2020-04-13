Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Allen Harrison. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Send Flowers Obituary

Sidney Allen Harrison

December 4, 1934 - April 10, 2020

Macon, GA- After a heroic battle from an extended illness, Sidney Allen Harrison peacefully entered Heaven on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born December 4, 1934, in Fairdale, Kentucky, to the late William Wesley and Lottie Ann Farris Harrison. He graduated from Southern High School in Louisville, Kentucky. In 1957, Sid married his soul mate, love of his life, Sharon Rose Berger. She wrote in her high school yearbook that her goal in life was "to be Sid's wife." They celebrated 63 years of happy marriage in February. You never saw Sid without Sharon.

From November 1956 to 1958, he served in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. Sid returned to his job at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corporation in Louisville, Kentucky. In 1979, the company transferred him and he moved the family to Macon, Georgia, where he retired as a Supervisor after 38 years. Sid belonged to Berry Boulevard Presbyterian Church in Louisville, Kentucky, where he served as an Elder.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Rusty Groves.

Sid is survived by his devoted wife, Sharon, and his two dogs, Angel and Elsa; three daughters, Debra Gilbert (Ron Zorn), Julie Walters (Wayne) and Cindy Groves (Damon and Lila Coleman); eight grandchildren, Nicole Prostko (Bobby), Jason Schindler (Jessica), Courtney Bolt (Shannon), Cameron Walters, Hannah Walters, Wesley Walters, Sydney Groves and Sullivan Groves; four great-grandchildren, Lily Prostko, Easton Prostko, Laney Mae Bolt and Lucas Schindler; two brothers, William Harrison (Patsy) and Herman Harrison (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Della Moberly (Mo); and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. For those who wish to join the service online, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., contact [email protected] to get the Zoom link.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in the honor of Sid Harrison to the Jackson-Butts County Public Library, 436 E. College Street, Jackson, Georgia, 30233. Your donation will be used to purchase children's books about some of Sidney's favorite things including: Disney, Japanese koi, fishing, flowers, mermaids, travel and UFO's.

