Sidney BivinsAugust 8, 1943 - April 28, 2020Macon, GA- On April 28, 2020, Sidney Bivins passed away at the age of 76.Sidney was born on August 8, 1943, to the late Bert Bivins, Jr. and Hester Newberry Bivins in Kathleen, Georgia. He attended school with the Bibb County Public school system before he was drafted into the United States Army. During over 20 years of service, he served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and received many commendations, accolades, and awards.Before enlisting in service, Sidney married Betty Jean Bivins and was the father of two children, Cindy Ann (Bivins) Coleman and Kenneth Christopher Bivins. Sidney and Betty later divorced. He was also the grandfather of six grandsons – Christopher Rousseau, Joshua Rousseau, Kenneth Bivins II, Terrell Battle, Spencer Bivins, and Stephen Battle.Sidney had a passion for cooking that was likely born during his teenage employment at Fincher's Barbecue of Macon. He also possessed a phenomenal voice and often sang with his brothers.After retiring from the military, Sidney relocated to Fortaleza, Brazil, where he met Evania Parente De Paula and remarried.His siblings are Bert Bivins III, Dr. Thelma (Bivins) Dillard, Shirley (Bivins) Johnson, and James Bivins – all of Macon, Georgia – and Franklin George Bivins of Grand Blanc, Michigan. His youngest brother, Larry Bivins predeceased him.