Sidney "Sid" Franklin Hicks
October 27, 1938 - October 14, 2019
Princeton, New Jersey- Services for Mr. Sidney "Sid" Franklin Hicks are 2:00P.M., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Antioch Taylor Primitive Baptist Church, Reynolds, Georgia with interment at Lora Hicks Memorial Gardens, Butler, Georgia.
Sid was the son of the late Mrs. Lora Hicks Bateman and Mr. George Hicks.
HICKS & Sons Funeral Home, Reynolds.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2019