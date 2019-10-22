Sidney Franklin "Sid" Hicks (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Franklin "Sid" Hicks.
Service Information
Hicks & Sons Funeral Home
607 Martin Luther King Jr St
Reynolds, GA
31076
(478)-847-4141
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Antioch Taylor Primitive Baptist Church
Reynolds, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sidney "Sid" Franklin Hicks
October 27, 1938 - October 14, 2019
Princeton, New Jersey- Services for Mr. Sidney "Sid" Franklin Hicks are 2:00P.M., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Antioch Taylor Primitive Baptist Church, Reynolds, Georgia with interment at Lora Hicks Memorial Gardens, Butler, Georgia.
Sid was the son of the late Mrs. Lora Hicks Bateman and Mr. George Hicks.
HICKS & Sons Funeral Home, Reynolds.


View the online memorial for Sidney "Sid" Franklin Hicks
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.