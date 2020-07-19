Sidney Stone, Jr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Sidney Stone, Jr., will be held 11 AM Monday, July 20, 2020 at Mt Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery (Lakeside). Rev. Michael Johnson will officiate. Mr. Stone, 31, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Survivors includes his mother, Felicia Eason; father Sidney Stone, Sr.; companion, Jashetta Basley; four children, Jordan Stone, Tristen Stone, Kayden Stone and Kylen Stone; sister, Angel Stone; two brothers, Joshua Stone, Tyler Eason and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4 PM until 6 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Sidney Stone, Jr.