Sidney Stone Jr.
Sidney Stone, Jr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Sidney Stone, Jr., will be held 11 AM Monday, July 20, 2020 at Mt Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery (Lakeside). Rev. Michael Johnson will officiate. Mr. Stone, 31, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Survivors includes his mother, Felicia Eason; father Sidney Stone, Sr.; companion, Jashetta Basley; four children, Jordan Stone, Tristen Stone, Kayden Stone and Kylen Stone; sister, Angel Stone; two brothers, Joshua Stone, Tyler Eason and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4 PM until 6 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Sidney Stone, Jr.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
5 entries
July 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Neita White Scott
Friend
July 18, 2020
This has been one hard pill to swallow. I am truly going to miss my cousin. We grew up together. I'm going to miss pulling up at the store and seeing that smile and saying I love you before we part ways. I love you cuzzo promise we'll never forget you
Jessica Garling(2Lou)
Family
July 18, 2020
Family Dollar on Jeffersonville rd will miss your smiling face ! May the next journey of your life be blissful.
Victoria Humphreys
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
Sidney "Easy" Stone was one of the kindest people I've ever known. It was a blessing to know him. He had a beautiful heart and soul. I'm gonna miss him. He had a great smile and was always happy. He loved his family so much. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I'm so sorry for your loss. Heaven got a beautiful Angel. Ms. J.
Julie Liles
Friend
July 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...
Toni Hartley
Friend
