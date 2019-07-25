Silvine Harrold Hudson
December 17, 1928, - July 14, 2019.
Nashville,, TN- Silvine Harrold Hudson died peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee on July 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Hickman Hudson and her parents, Thomas Harrold and Silvine Marbury Harrold.
She is survived by her children Molly Hudson Calvo, Carl Deering Hudson (Jennie Raymond), Fran Hudson Oneal (John Oneal), grandchildren Adelaide Oneal Xie, Beth Calvo, Owen Oneal, and Dayanna Fitzpatrick. Other survivors include her devoted sisters Frances Long Harrold and Nancy Harrold Thomas, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Born on December 17, 1928, in Macon, Georgia, she attended Miller High School (Class of 1946). She graduated with distinction from Stanford University in 1950 and earned a Master's Degree in Education from Mercer University in 1951.
In 1952, she married Carl Hickman Hudson, a marriage lasting 65 years. After teaching elementary school, she raised her three children and was active in political and community organizations. She served two terms as State President of the League of Women Voters of Tennessee. In 1979, she began a 23-year career at Vanderbilt University in the Office of University Relations and General Counsel.
She founded the successful Retirement Learning at Vanderbilt program, now known as the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Vanderbilt University. A lifetime Episcopalian, she was a faithful member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Nashville for over 40 years. She was a loving wife, a caring mother and grandmother, and beloved by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Habitat for Humanity, the Nature Conservancy, or the would be appreciated.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:30pm, Saturday at St. George's Episcopal Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church.
Harpeth Hills Funeral Home 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN, 37221, 615-646-9292, harpethhills.com
View the online memorial for Silvine Harrold Hudson
Published in The Telegraph on July 25, 2019