Simon Eloy Betancourt
Ellenwood, GA- Graveside services for Simon Eloy Betancourt will be held 11 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Macon Memorial Park. Rev. Michael Rodgers will officiate. Mr. Betancourt passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Survivors include his mother, Michele Bass, fathers, Kevin Bass and Angel Betancourt; three sisters; one brother; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 5712 Black Berry Row, Ellenwood, GA.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the .
Jones Brothers Mortuary of Macon, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Simon Eloy Betancourt
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019