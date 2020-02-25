Sing Rumph Jr. (1934 - 2020)
Service Information
C. J. Edwards Funeral Home
409 Preston Street
Fort Valley, GA
31030
(478)-825-2730
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James CME Church of Marshallville
Marshallville, GA
Obituary
Sing Rumph, Jr
05/05/1934 - 02/21/2020
Marshallville, GA- Funeral Services are planned for Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. James CME Church, Marshallville, GA.
He leaves to cherish precious memories to: his daughter, Kimberly Washington (Daryl), Conyers, GA, son, Derrick Rumph (Marlene), Statesboro, GA, a brother-in-law, Eddie Felton, who was like a son;
Grandchildren: Keithan Washington, Jawaan Washington, Gabrielle Rumph, and Nathan Rumph; a host of other relatives.
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home



Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2020
