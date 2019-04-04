Obituary Guest Book View Sign

From the Family of

The Late Rev. Solomon Graddick Jr.

November 22, 1952 - January 24, 2019

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Community Ambulance Service, Coliseum Northside Emergency Service Staff, Coliseum Medical ICU Staff, New Home Baptist Church & Pastor Phillip Jones, St. Peters Baptist Church & Rev. Willie Finney, Sr., The Baptist Ministers Conference of Macon & Vicinity, Macon Memorial Park, Robins Air Force Base Fire Dept., Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, all program participants, extended family members, friends, neighbors, various churches for all the acts of kindness shown during our times of sorrow. May God bless and keep each of you.

The Graddick Family



From the Family ofThe Late Rev. Solomon Graddick Jr.November 22, 1952 - January 24, 2019We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Community Ambulance Service, Coliseum Northside Emergency Service Staff, Coliseum Medical ICU Staff, New Home Baptist Church & Pastor Phillip Jones, St. Peters Baptist Church & Rev. Willie Finney, Sr., The Baptist Ministers Conference of Macon & Vicinity, Macon Memorial Park, Robins Air Force Base Fire Dept., Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, all program participants, extended family members, friends, neighbors, various churches for all the acts of kindness shown during our times of sorrow. May God bless and keep each of you.The Graddick Family Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close