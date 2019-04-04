From the Family of
The Late Rev. Solomon Graddick Jr.
November 22, 1952 - January 24, 2019
We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Community Ambulance Service, Coliseum Northside Emergency Service Staff, Coliseum Medical ICU Staff, New Home Baptist Church & Pastor Phillip Jones, St. Peters Baptist Church & Rev. Willie Finney, Sr., The Baptist Ministers Conference of Macon & Vicinity, Macon Memorial Park, Robins Air Force Base Fire Dept., Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, all program participants, extended family members, friends, neighbors, various churches for all the acts of kindness shown during our times of sorrow. May God bless and keep each of you.
The Graddick Family
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019