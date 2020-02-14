Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Rosary 2:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sophia Loren Andrade

September 16, 2006 - February 9, 2020

Warner Robins, GA- Sophia Loren Andrade, a student in eighth grade at Bonaire Middle School, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the age of 13.

Sophia was the beautiful daughter of John and Esther Andrade, born on September 16, 2006 in Rockledge, Florida. She was without a doubt independent from the time she was young having potty-trained herself, taught herself how to ride a bike and to tie her own shoes. For fun, Sophia had several hobbies including: making TikTok videos, taking silly pictures, using her iPad, watching and listening to old school movies and music (Selena was her favorite all-time favorite movie and Shakira was her favorite artist), baking cakes, traveling, doing magic tricks, singing karaoke and dancing to the 'Just Dance' video games, playing video games such as 'FIFA,' 'Call of Duty,' 'Minecraft,' and 'Just Cause 3,' playing board games with her little sisters, Gabrielle and Evelyn, and watching scary movies. She was so adventurous and enjoyed being outdoors and exploring new places; you could often find her jumping on the trampoline, skateboarding, doing cartwheels, playing soccer with her sister, Alexis and her friend D.J. (her favorite soccer player was Ronaldo), and fishing. When she was younger, she loved going to Disney World with her oldest sister, Melissa. Sophia's favorite time of year was Christmas and "All I Want For Christmas" was her go-to Christmas song. She had a very healthy appetite, as well! Sophia absolutely loved Coke floats from Cookout, drinking iced coffee, Rice Krispies Treats, meatball soup, and meatball subs from Subway.

She had a fun style and her favorite outfits included her Vans, hoodies, and lanyards. Sophia was a jokester and loved videotaping pranks on her mother that she and her sisters orchestrated. She had fun while wearing silly sunglasses, a.k.a. clout goggles, also. Sophia was close with all of her siblings; she loved hanging out with Alexis and Peter, and had nicknames for her sisters. Texting and hanging out with friends was also a favorite pastime. Sophia leaves behind many memories in each person's heart who were lucky enough to know her; she will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jose De La Luz Castillo.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving parents, John and Esther Andrade of Bonaire; siblings, Melissa Gonzalez, Simon Peter Gonzalez, Alexis Andrade, Gabrielle Andrade, and Evelyn Andrade; grandparents, Fidel Andrade (Maria), Sally Franco (Francisco), and Maria Castillo; and number of extended family members.

A Rosary will be said on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation following until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with Father Eric Filmer. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Thomas J. Fey and Deacon Jim Hunt officiating. Afterward, Sophia will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

