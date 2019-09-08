Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Spencer Bowles. View Sign Service Information H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel 1157 Old Canton Road Ne Marietta , GA 30068 (770)-977-9485 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel 1157 Old Canton Road Ne Marietta , GA 30068 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Peachtree Presbyterian Church 3434 Roswell Road, NW Atlanta , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Spencer Bowles

December 30, 1998

Nashville, TN- Spencer Bowles, age 20, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2019. He was born December 30, 1998 in Sumy, Ukraine.

Spencer attended The Heiskell School, Morris Brandon Elementary, Dodgen Middle School, Milton and Walton High Schools, graduating in 2017. While in high school, he played trumpet in both the Marching and Symphonic Bands. Additionally, Spencer achieved the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of Troop 795, Mt Zion Methodist Church.

Upon high school graduation, Spencer earned his professional credentials in Automotive Technology from Lincoln College of Technology in Nashville, TN. He was a resident there at the time of his passing.

Spencer attended Peachtree Presbyterian Church where he was both baptized and confirmed.

Throughout his lifetime, he never met a stranger and was well liked. His hobbies were working on his truck, enjoying time with friends and family and helping others. Spencer was kind, caring and charismatic. All who knew him will miss him.

He is survived by his parents, Marie (Manis) and Chris Bowles of Atlanta, GA; grandparents Diane and Roger Manis of Rome, GA and Martha and Charles Bowles of Warner Robins, GA. He was preceded in death by grandparents Joanne and Larry Addison. Aunts and Uncles include Melinda and Jon Rue Atlanta, GA; Monica and Tommy Thomas Panama City Beach, FL; Roger Manis, Jr. Atlanta, GA; Michelle and Stewart Cates Rome, GA and Kim and Charles Bowles, Jr. Bainbridge, GA. Spencer had 12 cousins and 3 second cousins.

A visitation for Spencer will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel, 1157 Old Canton Road NW. Marietta, GA 30068. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Monday, 2:00 pm at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a Go Fund Me account. The monies collected will help offset costs for Lincoln College of Technology students in Nashville, TN in honor of Spencer. When accessing Go Fund Me, search for "Lincoln Tech Scholarship honoring Spencer Bowles" if you would like to participate.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at





View the online memorial for Spencer Bowles



