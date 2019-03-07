Square Rouse
|
July 24, 1950 - March 3, 2019
Macon, GA- Square L. Rouse services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday March 9, 2019 at Camp Hope A.M.E. Church with burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Rev. Stevie Ward will officiate.
Survivors include his mother; Mrs. Geneva Rouse Harvey, sisters; Beverly Harvey, Charlotte Reeves, Donna White, Brothers; Ricky Harvey, Walter Charles Harvey, Jr. , and Gregory Harvey.
The body will lie in state on Friday and Saturday March 8 & 9, 2019 at Bentley and Sons Funeral Home; 1039 Shurling Drive Macon GA 31217 from 10 AM to 8 PM
Family contact: 3149 Bethune Avenue, Macon GA
Service entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home, Macon
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019