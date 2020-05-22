St. Missionary Ella P. BookerJanuary 16,1922 - May 18, 2020Grovetown, GA- Celebration of Life services for Saint Missionary Ella Pearl Freeman Booker, age 98 of Grovetown, GA former resident of Macon, GA will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the United House of Prayer for All People Mother House, 1269 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, GA 30901 at 3:00 pm with Apostle C. Sutton, Pastor, Elder J. Blair, Presider, Elder J. Wilcher, Eulogist. Repast: church cafeteria. Interment U.H.O.P. F.A.P. Cemetery, 3057 Ellington Airline Road, Dearing, GA 30808; Those left to cherish her memories are; 8 children, Shirley (Eld. Jeffery) Wilcher, Ola Wilcher, Apo. Willie (Georgia) Booker, Walter Booker, Larry (Sharon) Booker ,Eld. Alvin (Sheneva), David Booker , and Frances Booker. 36 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation on Friday, 5/22/20 at the funeral home from 12-7 pm and on Saturday 05/23/20 from 9-12 noon. The body will lie in state at the church from 2-3 pm on the day of the service. Family and friends may assemble at the church at 2:45 pm. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson in charge of arrangements. Thomson Funeral System is abiding by the Governor's Executive Orders and Guidelines during this COVID 19 pandemic.