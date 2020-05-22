St. Missionary Ella P. Booker
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share St.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
St. Missionary Ella P. Booker
January 16,1922 - May 18, 2020
Grovetown, GA- Celebration of Life services for Saint Missionary Ella Pearl Freeman Booker, age 98 of Grovetown, GA former resident of Macon, GA will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the United House of Prayer for All People Mother House, 1269 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, GA 30901 at 3:00 pm with Apostle C. Sutton, Pastor, Elder J. Blair, Presider, Elder J. Wilcher, Eulogist. Repast: church cafeteria. Interment U.H.O.P. F.A.P. Cemetery, 3057 Ellington Airline Road, Dearing, GA 30808; Those left to cherish her memories are; 8 children, Shirley (Eld. Jeffery) Wilcher, Ola Wilcher, Apo. Willie (Georgia) Booker, Walter Booker, Larry (Sharon) Booker ,Eld. Alvin (Sheneva), David Booker , and Frances Booker. 36 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation on Friday, 5/22/20 at the funeral home from 12-7 pm and on Saturday 05/23/20 from 9-12 noon. The body will lie in state at the church from 2-3 pm on the day of the service. Family and friends may assemble at the church at 2:45 pm. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson in charge of arrangements. Thomson Funeral System is abiding by the Governor's Executive Orders and Guidelines during this COVID 19 pandemic.


View the online memorial for St. Missionary Ella P. Booker


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Lying in State
02:00 - 03:00 PM
United House of Prayer for All People Mother House
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
United House of Prayer for All People Mother House
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved